No pay on Vinayaka Chaturthi, daily wage workers sell idols in Tiruchy market for income

TIRUCHY: Daily wage workers who can ill afford to lose out on a day’s income due to the holiday on Vinayaka Chaturthi cashed in on the festival demand to sell idols of the deity in the city market. For several of them, the single-day sale was their “festival bonus”.

Such workers were found selling idols at city pockets like Big Bazaar, Vayalur and in and around Gandhi Market on Saturday. One such person, Arokiyaraj, a construction worker who was selling idols in Vayalur Road, said, "I am unlikely to get work this Saturday due to Vinayakar Chaturthi. Therefore, for the past five years, I use the day to sell clay idols of Lord Ganesha. I never faced any losses in past sales. I am sure that Ganesha, the lord who can remove any impediments, will help me this time also in making some profit."

Selvarani, a domestic help who was selling idols in Big Bazaar Street, said, “My employer gave me Rs 1,000 as festival gift. He asked me to take a break on Saturday as he would be busy with guests. I cannot afford to buy gifts for my three children with the Rs 1,000. So I bought clay and mould from potters in Manachanallur to make Ganesha idols. I am sure to make some profit.”

Meanwhile, Bhagyam, a construction worker selling idols near Thanjavur Road, said, “The shiny and colourful Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols in the market create tough competition for us. I don't like to discourage someone from buying such idols and claim that clay idols are eco-friendly. I, however, am concerned about those sitting with such PoP idols taking away our business. Let's hope that everyone gets good business on this auspicious day.”