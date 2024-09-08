Torture of convict in Vellore: FIR on prison DIG, 13 cops

VELLORE: In connection with the alleged harassment and torture of a prisoner sentenced to life at the Vellore Central Prison, CB-CID registered an FIR on Friday against 14 prison officials, including Vellore Range Prison DIG R Rajalakshmi, according to official sources.

The action follows a report submitted by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Vellore, confirming that S Sivakumar, the prisoner, was subjected to torture after being forced to do household work at the residence of DIG R Rajalakshmi. Sivakumar had been accused of stealing cash and valuables.

Taking cognisance of the report, the Madras High Court, on Thursday, directed the CB-CID to file criminal cases against the prison officials involved.

A division bench comprising of Justices S M Subramaniam and V Sivagnanam issued the order while hearing the petition filed by Sivakumar’s mother. The court instructed the CB-CID SP in Chennai to initiate criminal proceedings based on the CJM’s report and to submit an action-taken report by September 20. Further probe is under way.