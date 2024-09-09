11 per cent dip in beer sales, Tasmac to audit outlets

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) has reported a decline of 10.69% in beer sales while Indian Made Foreign Spirit (IMFS) sales saw a slight dip of 0.45% for August compared to the same period last year.

The state government has instructed officials to investigate the reasons for the decline and to identify outlets where sales have fallen by more than 5%. The corporation has also asked explanation from the district managers (DMs) and has hinted that some DMs might face suspension if necessary actions are not taken.

A senior official clarified that the government is not aiming to increase sales at Tasmac outlets but is focused on monitoring even a small dip in sales in order to ensure there is no sale of duplicate liquor.

In August this year, Tasmac sold 29,79,527 cases of beer (each case containing 12 bottles). In the same period last year, sales stood at 33,36,075 cases.

The Madurai region witnessed a sharp drop in beer sales, with a 14.82% decline, selling 5,42,499 cases in August this year compared to 6,36,854 cases last year. The Tiruchy region also recorded a 14.39% drop in sales. Tasmac has about 4,800 retail outlets across the state.