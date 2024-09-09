11 per cent dip in beer sales, Tasmac to audit outlets

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) has reported a decline of 10.69% in beer sales while Indian Made Foreign Spirit (IMFS) sales saw a slight dip of 0.45% for August compared to the same period last year.
The state government has instructed officials to investigate the reasons for the decline and to identify outlets where sales have fallen by more than 5%. The corporation has also asked explanation from the district managers (DMs) and has hinted that some DMs might face suspension if necessary actions are not taken.
A senior official clarified that the government is not aiming to increase sales at Tasmac outlets but is focused on monitoring even a small dip in sales in order to ensure there is no sale of duplicate liquor.
In August this year, Tasmac sold 29,79,527 cases of beer (each case containing 12 bottles). In the same period last year, sales stood at 33,36,075 cases.
The Madurai region witnessed a sharp drop in beer sales, with a 14.82% decline, selling 5,42,499 cases in August this year compared to 6,36,854 cases last year. The Tiruchy region also recorded a 14.39% drop in sales. Tasmac has about 4,800 retail outlets across the state.
A senior official told TNIE, “A total of 18 districts, including Kanniyakumari, Tiruvarur, Coimbatore (South), the Nilgiris, and Nagapattinam, are showing negative growth, and are among the top five districts with the highest sales declines.”
A district manager, speaking anonymously, mentioned that they have been directed to assess the performance of shops in their regions, and the additional chief secretary has asked for specific details on the decline. Assistant Commissioners (Excise) in all districts have also been asked to work closely with Tasmac officials to address the issue.
Detailed shop-wise data on the sales drop will be presented at the upcoming review meeting, according to officials.
Meanwhile, the government has earned Rs 45,855.67 crore through Tasmac in the financial year 2023-2024, an increase of Rs 1,734.54 crore over the previous year.