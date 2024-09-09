40-minute ‘treatment’ on dead boy at UCHC in Chennai raises concerns

CHENNAI: The ordeal of a couple whose three-year-old son was ‘provided treatment’ for 40 minutes after his death at Injambakkam Urban Community Health Centre (UCHC) has raised serious concerns over the lack of doctors and emergency medical facilities at the centre.

The couple had rushed the child to the Injambakkam UCHC, which is maintained by the GCC, after the boy accidentally fell into a swimming pool on the premises of a bungalow on September 2.

The bereaved family stayed at the servant quarters of the bungalow, where Sugumar, the father, worked as a driver. The hospital staff claimed the boy was brought dead, but cited the distraught mother’s pleas to save him as the reason for providing ‘treatment’ and not informing them of death.

The boy was later declared dead at a private hospital. Sugumar said, “After over 40 minutes of hands-only CPR treatment and inserting some tubes, the UCHC staff asked us to hire a private ambulance to shift him to the private hospital in Shollinganallur.

Instead of ‘treating’ him for nearly an hour, the hospital should have informed us earlier that they lacked proper equipment for emergency treatment. When we asked for 108 ambulance stationed at the centre for shifting my son, the centre staff claimed it was under repair.”

Noting that 108 ambulances are not used to transport dead bodies, official sources said that this could be the reason why staff said the ambulance was under repair. Injambakkam Aarasu Maruthuvamanai Paadhukappu Kuzhu (IAMPK) members said the doctor who treated the child was not the UCHC on-duty doctor, but one attached to the free dialysis facility. The hospital has refuted this claim.