Centre should delegate with SL to solve fishers issues, says Durai Vaiko

MADURAI: The four-decade long issues faced by fishermen has to be solved by the central government and problems should be delegated with the Sri Lankan government, said MDMK leader MP Durai Vaiko, after attending a special meeting organised to pay respects to MDMK party cadres who died in a road accident in Madurai.

While addressing the media, Durai Vaiko said the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has been writing a letter to the central government to take action towards solving the fishermen issues.

Responding to the question about spiritual speaker Mahavishnu's speech, the MP said that Mahavishnu is delivering a speech related to Sanatana and imposes his views on others. "He speaks about the RSS concept that girls have to remain inside the house and should not be educated. His speeches are Sanatana speeches," he said.

Further speaking about the governor's comments on the education system, Durai Vaiko said the state board education is on par with the CBSE system. The state board education is the best, many renowned scientists and doctors studied there. The governor remains as the public secretary of the BJP and RSS party and not as governor.

Speaking about actor Vijay's political entry, Durai Vaiko said, "Though Vijay is a major figure in the cinema industry, politics is difficult. He has to surpass many hardships. His party principles correlate with the dravidian party a lot."