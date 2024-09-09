Coimbatore residents born before 2000 urged to apply for birth certificates by December 2024

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is accepting applications for birth certificates from people born before the year 2000. This follows a recent announcement by the state government that people born in the 1990s can obtain birth certificates by December 31, 2024.

When a child is born in a hospital within the city limits, the birth is registered at the nearest CCMC ward office, and a certificate is issued through the online portal. However, many individuals born before 2000 still do not have their birth certificates. Since a birth certificate is required to apply for a passport and other official documents, many people approach the CCMC head office for assistance. CCMC office maintains records for the past 15 years.

Sources said, under the provisions of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act of 2000, individuals born before 2000 must register birth by December 31, 2024, or their names will not be permanently registered. The government has already granted a 25-year extension for this process, and no further extensions will be provided.

Family members or relatives of those without a birth certificate can visit the CCMC office and meet with the birth and death registrar to complete the registration process. For babies born this year, parents can register their child’s birth and obtain a certificate by visiting the respective corporation ward office within one year of birth, sources added.