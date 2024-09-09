Come home every year: CM Stalin to US Tamils

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin has appealed to the Tamil diaspora to visit Tamil Nadu at least once a year with their children to show them their rich cultural heritage.

“Show them the grandeur of Tiruvalluvar, archaeological sites at Keezhadi, places like Sivakali, Korakai, and Porunai. Contribute to Tamil Nadu in any way you can,” the CM told the Tamils in Chicago while addressing a meeting organised by the Federation of Tamil Sangams of North America and 37 other sangams in the US.

Stating that some diaspora Tamils might have come to the US out of choice, while others might have come due to circumstances or for work, the CM said “You have reached high positions with your talent. You are the ones who make the skies your domain! Your success is a testament to Tamil’s capability.”

The CM also advised them to stay united. “Do not allow any divisions among yourselves. Live as one family. Rely solely on your knowledge and hard work to continue your journey.”

Giving a detailed account of the measures being taken by the DMK government to serve the Tamil diaspora across the globe, Stalin said, “We have rescued 1,524 students who went to Ukraine for education. We have brought back 83 Tamils from Cambodia, Thailand, and Myanmar. We rescued 126 individuals from Israel who were unable to continue their education.”

Stalin also recalled his father M Karunanidhi’s visit to Washington on November 8, 1971, and his participation in a cultural festival in Orlando.