CUTN launches financial scheme for non-teaching staff

CHENNAI: In a novel initiative to encourage the non-teaching staff to upskill, the Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) has started a new programme under which financial support will be granted to them to attend conferences and workshops across the country.

According to university officials, the program has been started from this academic year and the non-teaching staff is eligible to get Rs 20,000 per annum. In special cases, the amount can be pushed up to a maximum of Rs 60,000.

Previously, the incentive to upskill was provided only to the teaching staff of the university and now, it has been extended to the non-teaching employees. “I have noticed that our non-teaching staff are equally talented. This year, four of our non-teaching employees have enrolled for PhD courses at the university.

Also, recently, one of our librarians went to attend a workshop at her own expense to learn new things in her domain. I felt the non-teaching staff should also be given the opportunity to upgrade themselves, “ said Vice Chancellor M Krishnan. The university has allocated funds for the scheme.

This apart, CUTN will soon open three new departments--Pharmaceutical Science, Food Science, and Foreign Languages-- as it has received necessary approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC). VC said that the university is already receiving enquiries about these courses and keeping in mind the rising demand, the departments will be set up soon.

“The construction of new departments will start soon after the work of new quarters for employees is completed after receiving funds from the Centre,” added Krishnan.