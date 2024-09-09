Edappadi K Palaniswami seeks white paper on MoUs, investments

PUDUKKOTTAI: Leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami demanded a white paper on the investments and MoUs signed by the government, alleging that the details are being kept under wraps.

“During AIADMK’s rule, MK Stalin was seeking white paper on the investments made in Tamil Nadu. Why is he not publicising anything related to the investments,” Palaniswami asked while addressing media persons in Pudukkottai.

“The government has failed to maintain law and order in the state. In 40 months of DMK rule, the state has seen a rise in crimes, including murders, robberies, and sexual assaults on women,” he said.

Palaniswami, meanwhile, lauded the 7.5% reservation provided by the Tamil Nadu government in professional courses for government students. On Sunday he met the government school students in the Pudukkottai who secured medical seats under this quota. He noted that the district has produced more than 25 medical students this year alone.

In a statement during the day, Palaniswami expressed concern over complaints from students staying in hostels run by the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department about the quality of food and the upkeep of hostels.

Palaniswami claimed that he had already pointed out that central funds allocated for SC/STs were being returned since they were not utilised fully and they were diverted to Maglair Urimai Thogai Thittam.