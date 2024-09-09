Krishnagiri district officials visit paralympics medallist

KRISHNAGIRI: Two days after Nithya Sre Sivan, who won bronze medal in badminton in the Paris Paralympics, returned to the country, officials from the Krishnagiri district administration on Sunday visited her at her home in Muneshwarar Nagar, Hosur and felicitated her.

On Sunday. TNIE published news about the anguish expressed by her nrighbours and local people over officials not welcoming her on Friday evening.

On Sunday, Hosur sub - collector RA Priyanga, Hosur City Municipal Corporation Commissioner HS Srikanth and District Sports and Youth Welfare Officer M Rajagopal felicitated her.

Sources said Rajagopal failed to inform the district officials about Nithya Sre Sivan’s programme as he was busy in preparation work for Chief Minister’s Trophy which will kick start on Tuesday.

Sources said district collector KM Sarayu is expected to meet the Nithya Sre on Monday. Her father Sivan told TNIE that they are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.