LBP farmers complain of insufficient water flow in tail-end canal areas

ERODE: A section of farmers in the district complain that they are not getting enough water for irrigation in the tail-end areas of LBP canal and its distribution canals.

On August 15, water was opened from the Lower Bhavani Dam to the LBP Canal for phase-1 of LBP irrigation. As on Sunday, 2,300 cusecs of water was released from the dam to LBP canal. However, farmers say there is not enough water in the tail-end areas.

KV Ponnaiyan, Secretary of Lower Bhavani Ayacut Land Owners Association, said, “The tail-end areas are not getting enough water for irrigation. For example, in Bhavani - Elavumalai distribution canal, there is not enough water supply. Also, enough water did not reach Pillapalayam near Mangalapatti. The total length of the Unjalur distribution canal is 20.6 miles. But the water only goes up to the 17th mile. Due to this, about 1,100 acres of lands after the 17th mile are affected.”

“The reason for this is that the officials are distributing less than the prescribed volume of water in distribution canals at some places. For example, only 230 cusecs is opened instead of 314 cusecs in Unjalur distribution canal. The officials should ensure sufficient water is available to all LBP irrigation farmers.”

P Thirumoorthy, Executive Engineer of LBP, said, “Water is provided to all areas under the phase-1 of LBP irrigation. In some distribution canals, water is provided under turn system. This may have caused some issues. We are constantly monitoring water supply.”