Man killed in quarrel over loud TV volume, five-member gang held

COIMBATORE: Selvapuram police arrested a five-member gang on Sunday in connection with the murder of a man near Kempatty colony during a gang fight over previous enmity on Saturday night.

The accused were identified as Praveen (35), Nagarajan, Chandru, Surya, and Sanjay, all residents of Selvapuram.

Police said that two weeks ago Praveen staying opposite Gokulakrishnan’s (24) house, watched television with loud volume. As this created disturbance, Gokulakrishnan went to Praveen’s house and asked him to reduce the sound. Based on this, the duo ended up having a heated argument and this continued occasionally. Meanwhile, as Gokulakrishnan and Praveen were indulged in a lot of fights, they and their friends decided to settle the score. Based on that, they decided to meet at Kempatty colony on Saturday.

During a clash between both the gangs, Gokulakrishnan’s friends escaped from the spot.

Meanwhile, Praveen and his friends attacked Gokulakrishnan using sticks, and knives. Killing him on the spot.

Following this, Praveen and his friends escaped.

Selvapuram police who came to the spot during their night rounds, found the body and shifted it to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

After launching an inquiry, police arrested Praveen and his friends on Sunday and registered a case under various sections.

A search is on for Gokulakrishnan’s friends as well. Following these incidents, police have been deployed in the area to reduce tension.