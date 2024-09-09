Route, fare details missing in Kovai buses

COIMBATORE: Passengers travelling in both government and private town buses in Coimbatore alleged that most buses operate without essential information such as route maps, ticket fares, and designated stops.

Misusing this, conductors of some private buses that are operating in the city routes are charging additional extra from passengers who may be unaware of the ticket fare.

K Parthiban, a passenger who took a private bus from the railway station to Gandhipuram last week, told TNIE that when he asked for a ticket, the conductor gave him a Rs 10 ticket when the actual ticket price was just Rs 5. After I objected, the conductor returned Rs 5. However, he was charging Rs 10 to migrant workers who were not aware of the actual fare. All this is because the bus route map, stage details, ticket fare (stage-wise), and complaint numbers are not displayed in the bus.”

C Sivakumar, another passenger told TNIE, “A private bus that operated from Perur to Sitra, did not have many seats. If there are no seats, more number of passengers can travel by standing. So, they can generate more revenue through that. This indicates how the transport officials fail to conduct thorough inspections of private buses.”