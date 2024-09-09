School education dept agrees to exclude elementary teachers from EMIS work

CHENNAI: The school education department held talks with the members of the Tamil Nadu Elementary Teachers Organisations-Joint Action Committee (TETO-JAC) after it announced that it would hold a protest pressing for 31 demands, starting from Tuesday.

The department said various demands including relieving teachers of Educational Management Information System (EMIS) work and reducing online assessment for elementary classes have been accepted.

However, the members of the TETO-JAC high-level committee, after the meeting, said they are yet to take a decision regarding the protest. “We will hold talks with school education department officials again and will take a decision on it later,” said an office-bearer.

The department has given the list of 12 demands for which action has been taken. Of these, six have been fulfilled, two are under consideration of the government, two are pending due to court cases and one is kept pending, awaiting a committee’s report. “Officials had already said they would relieve teachers of EMIS work.

Though administration cum instructors were appointed for this, they were not updating EMIS in nearby primary schools,” said a member of TETO-JAC. He added the department has now given the status of all the demands in writing and assured it would be implemented. The online assessments for Classes 1 to 5 will be conducted once a month from now instead of every week.