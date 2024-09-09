Teachers in Coimbatore told to bring replacements before taking leave

COIMBATORE: Several secondary grade teachers in Madukkarai block allege that the Block Educational Officer (BEO) has passed oral instructions to them to arrange temporary teachers at their expense whenever they avail medical leave.

Requesting anonymity, a teacher who had availed of medical leave for two months, told TNIE that when she went to school last month to extend leave, she found a temporary teacher handling classes. “When I asked about it, the headmaster said as per BEO instruction, a temporary teacher would work till I joined work. Further, the headmaster told me that I should give salary to the temporary teacher. It was shocking. Without any option, I had to pay Rs 5,000 to the temporary teacher for a month.”

“I spent more than Rs one lakh on treatment and amid financial stress, I paid the temporary teacher,” she worried.

Another teacher in the same block told TNIE that she appointed an Ilam Thedi Kalvi volunteer in the school to handle primary classes through the School Management Committee. “However, the volunteer worked only for few days. I tried to give salary, but she refused to accept it saying she worked for a few days only,” she recalled.

Tamil Nadu Primary School Teacher Federation, Madukkarai union secretary J Malarvendhan said some teachers who were on medical leave appointed temporary teachers and paid their salary as per the BEO’s verbal communication. “If there is a shortage of teacher, officers can depute surplus teachers from elsewhere. The practice teachers going on leave appointing temporary teachers is not in the department. It is a new one in the department’s history,” he said.

“While appointing temporary teachers if any untoward incident occurred at school, who will take responsibility? It’s a wrong practice and higher officers should take action in this matter,” he added.

Further, he said the association would stage a protest if front of the Block Education Office at Othakalmandapam from September 9.

Refusing the allegations, Madukkarai BEO M Nesamani said, “I instructed headmasters that if teachers go on a long leave, they can appoint temporary teachers through SMC or Parent Teacher Association (PTA),” she added she did not force any teacher to appoint temporary teacher.

Chief Educational Officer R Balamurali said he was unaware of the issue and assured TNIE he would inquire about the issue.