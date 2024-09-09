Teenager fires at girl with airgun in Dindigul, tries to kill himself

DINDIGUL: A 17-year-old girl was shot allegedly by her 19-year-old boyfriend with an airgun at Natham in Dindigul on Sunday. After the incident, the youth attempted to kill himself and both have been admitted to a government hospital. According to the police, V Selvam, a native of Madurai, shot her for questioning his relationship with another girl.

A police source said Selvam was in a relationship with the girl from Thuvarapathi in Natham taluk. The girl has completed her school studies and was planning to take up higher education at a college in Dindigul.

According to sources, the incident happened at his uncle’s house at Thuvarapathi. Selvam and the girl moved behind the house and during the conversation, the girl objected to Selvam’s relationship with another girl. This resulted in a heated argument between the two.

In a fit of rage, Selvam went inside his uncle’s house and took the airgun that was mounted on a wall, walked out and allegedly shot her. The girl received injuries on her chest.

Shocked relatives took the girl to Natham Government Hospital. She was later sent to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

“The injury isn’t serious and it looks like a minor abrasion. But the girl is yet to come out of the shock,” said a doctor.

Meanwhile, Selvam attempted suicide and was admitted to Natham Government Hospital. A case was registered by the Natham police and the airgun was seized.

(If you are stressed or have suicidal thoughts, call TN helpline at 104 or Sneha helpline at 044 24640050/24640060)