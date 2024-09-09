Tiruppur villagers say private firm cut trees to lay cable, probe on

TIRUPPUR: Residents of Palanigoundenvalasu village lodged a complaint at the Moolanur police station, accusing a private company of removed palm and tamarind trees from the roadside to lay an electricity cable without proper permission.

Sources said that a private company constructing a wind power generation structure on the outskirts of Palanigoundenvalasu village started laying new electricity lines.

For this, it is alleged that the company removed a few palm and tamarind trees along the road without proper permission. On Saturday night, the villagers also captured a tree-removing machine and protested for appropriate action.

Balakrishnan, a resident of Palanigoundenvalasu village said, “The concerned private company has removed many roadside trees in our village without any prior permission. On Saturday night we besieged the machine that was involved. The village administration officer who came to know about this spoke to us and assured us of appropriate action.

After that, we resumed protesting.

In this regard, the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) has also filed a complaint at Moolanur police.”

He further added, “The company has also encroached on water bodies in our village. The Collector should immediately intervene in this matter and take appropriate action. The villagers should also be given proper protection.”

Moolanur police said, “An investigation into the matter is underway.”