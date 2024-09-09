Vijay’s Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam gets ECI nod

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India has granted actor Vijay’s Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) the status of a registered but unrecognised political party in the state. In a statement, party chief Vijay said the application for registration was submitted on February 2, and approval was recently received. At the launch of the party, the actor had said TVK would contest the 2026 Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Villupuram district police on Sunday granted permission for TVK’s first statewide conference at Vikravandi, which is tentatively scheduled for September 23. Vijay added that the party’s ideology will be revealed at the conference. At the same event, Vijay will also explain the party flag, which was released on August 22, said party sources.

Vijay expressed his happiness over the party’s registration, saying, “This marks the first step toward our success on many fronts.” He urged his supporters to break barriers, raise the party flag, uphold the party’s principles, and strive to lead Tamil Nadu as a prominent political force for the people.

TVK functionaries said the flag of the All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam contains the image of Vijay, which disqualifies it from being officially recognised by ECI for political activities. To address this, a new flag was released in advance, allowing party members attending the upcoming statewide conference to carry the flag to the event.