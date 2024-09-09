Vijay’s Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam gets ECI nod

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India has granted actor Vijay’s Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) the status of a registered but unrecognised political party in the state. In a statement, party chief Vijay said the application for registration was submitted on February 2, and approval was recently received. At the launch of the party, the actor had said TVK would contest the 2026 Assembly elections.
Meanwhile, Villupuram district police on Sunday granted permission for TVK’s first statewide conference at Vikravandi, which is tentatively scheduled for September 23. Vijay added that the party’s ideology will be revealed at the conference. At the same event, Vijay will also explain the party flag, which was released on August 22, said party sources.
Vijay expressed his happiness over the party’s registration, saying, “This marks the first step toward our success on many fronts.” He urged his supporters to break barriers, raise the party flag, uphold the party’s principles, and strive to lead Tamil Nadu as a prominent political force for the people.
TVK functionaries said the flag of the All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam contains the image of Vijay, which disqualifies it from being officially recognised by ECI for political activities. To address this, a new flag was released in advance, allowing party members attending the upcoming statewide conference to carry the flag to the event.
Villupuram police have granted permission to the conference with 33 conditions that are routinely mandated for such events. The organisers initially estimated a gathering of 1.5 lakh, but later revised this to 50,000 while responding to queries from the police. The police clarified that security arrangements will only be made for 50,000 attendees.
Key conditions include providing detailed maps of the venue, arranging adequate parking, food, and water facilities, and ensuring crowd control measures. Parking areas should be separate from the main stage, and the roads leading to the event must be repaired. Special seating for pregnant women and the elderly must be arranged, along with safety barricades.
The event must avoid traffic disruptions on the national highway nearby; LED screens, CCTV cameras, and safety certificates for electrical and structural set-ups must be displayed. The use of fireworks and loudspeakers has been prohibited, police said.
TVK general secretary Bussy Anand had given a request to the police for permission to hold the conference at V Salai in Vikravandi. Following that, police posed 21 questions regarding various arrangements and guest lists for the conference and gave the party five days to respond. The reply was given on September 6.