Act against illegal ‘no parking’ boards: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: Madras High Court has directed the state government to take stern action against people who put up illegal ‘No Parking’ boards and barricades blocking public spaces in front of apartments and ordered the framing of guidelines to stop such acts.

“The authorities should lay down guidelines and/or issue directions either on the official website or by way of publication in print and visual media (not to misuse public space). The authorities should also take stern action against the persons who are indulging in such unlawful activities,” the first bench of Acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji said in a recent order.

It also directed the authorities concerned to publish notice in newspaper advertisements and police department’s official website that penal action will be taken against those occupying public space. The order was passed on a public interest litigation petition filed by CS Nandhakumar praying for action against those who block public space in front of apartments and individual bungalows in Chennai.

Additional Public Prosecutor R Muniapparaj, representing the police, informed the court that action was taken to remove unauthorised ‘no parking’ signboards and barricades and said the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner will issue necessary guidelines or directions on the official website within two weeks.