Actress Rohini appointed as chairperson of committee to address sexual harassment complaints in Tamil film industry

Rohini has been encouraging people who have faced issues in the industry to come forward and register their complaints with the committee.

In a recent association meeting, she stated that people should first file a complaint with the committee if they have faced sexual harassment instead of approaching the media.

At the 68th meeting of the association, Rohini assured that the committee will support victims of violence by providing legal aid and establishing communication channels to address their grievances. She added that all complaints will be forwarded to the cyber police and offenders proven guilty of sexual assault will be banned from the industry for 5 years.