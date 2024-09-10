Apple supplier Jabil to set up Rs 2,000 crore facility in Trichy

CHENNAI: Trichy is likely to emerge as an electronics manufacturing cluster soon with Jabil, a supplier to Apple, Cisco and Hewlett Packard, planning to set up its manufacturing facility in Trichy with an investment of Rs 2000 crore enabling 5000 jobs.
Tamil Nadu now has all major suppliers of Apple following the signing up of MoU that was signed in the United states in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin. The state now has Foxconn, Pegatron, Tata electronics and Jabil.
According to Industries department officials, this will transform Trichy and create a new electronics cluster.
"This will significantly boost the central zone's economy, creating a new hub for electronics manufacturing in TN ! With this, we have Tamil Nadu’s THIRD major electronics cluster emerging after Sriperumbudur and Hosur," said State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on signing the MoU, in a post on social media platform X.
Meanwhile, the State government also said that Rockwell Automation will be expanding its manufacturing with a Rs 666 crore investment in Kanchipuram, adding 365 jobs.
The 98,000-square-foot facility will be located in the same industrial park as Rockwell’s CUBIC manufacturing facility to help maximize supply chain resilience and create additional career opportunities for employees.
It is learnt that the facility in Chennai is expected to open in the first half of 2025 and will employ about 230 workers by the end of the year
Similarly, the state has signed a memorandum of understanding with Autodesk to skill youth and boost MSMEs and startups, strengthening the overall industrial ecosystem.