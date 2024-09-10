Apple supplier Jabil to set up Rs 2,000 crore facility in Trichy

CHENNAI: Trichy is likely to emerge as an electronics manufacturing cluster soon with Jabil, a supplier to Apple, Cisco and Hewlett Packard, planning to set up its manufacturing facility in Trichy with an investment of Rs 2000 crore enabling 5000 jobs.

Tamil Nadu now has all major suppliers of Apple following the signing up of MoU that was signed in the United states in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin. The state now has Foxconn, Pegatron, Tata electronics and Jabil.

According to Industries department officials, this will transform Trichy and create a new electronics cluster.

"This will significantly boost the central zone's economy, creating a new hub for electronics manufacturing in TN ! With this, we have Tamil Nadu’s THIRD major electronics cluster emerging after Sriperumbudur and Hosur," said State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on signing the MoU, in a post on social media platform X.