Heavy mix: Meth in Chinese tea bag shows TN, Malaysia links

CHENNAI: In December 2021, officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized 1 kg of methamphetamine, which was packed in a lime-green bag marked as Chinese tea ‘Guanyinwang’, from a house in west Chennai. The drug was found packed in similar bags in multiple cases in 2019 and 2020 by the NCB in Chennai.

The identical packaging of the drug in multiple seizures is another direct indicator of how Tamil Nadu has emerged as a transit point for the global drug syndicates of the Golden Triangle — covering parts of Myanmar, Laos and Thailand — which traffic the contraband to Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Australia, officials said.

A 2024 United Nations study states that the ‘Guanyinwang’ packaging remains the predominant type of crystal meth packaging seized in countries like Malaysia and the Philippines. The lime-green packaging accounted for two-thirds of the meth seized in 2023 in Malaysia, the study notes.

The Australian Federal Police also identified this smuggling of the drug labelled as ‘tea packet’, detailing the increase in cases of the drug being trafficked from Malaysia through the sea route under this modus operandi.

Officials also point to another Tamil Nadu link to this illegal trade in Australia as well. A senior NCB officer said a native of Rameswaram is facing trial in a 125kg pseudoephedrine bust by the New South Wales police in 2021. Pseudoephedrine is a controlled substance which is used as a raw material to ‘cook’ meth in labs, a phenomenon common in Southeast Asia, the UN document notes.