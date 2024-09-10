Long wait time: Motorists demand U-turn system at Edayarpalayam Junction in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Stating that they have to wait for 140 seconds for their turn, motorists have requested police and highways department officials to remove the traffic signal at the Edayarpalayam Junction on the Thadagam-Aanaikatti Road and introduce U-turn or a roundabout.

A 3-day trial run of U-turn system conducted in March at the spot had evoked a positive response.

Based on the recommendations of the district road safety committee, the Coimbatore police along with the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), the highways department, district administration have been replacing traffic signals with either a U-turn system or roundabout on several roads in the city. This helped reduce traffic congestion and motorists breathed a sigh of relief.

Now, motorists and residents of Edayarpalayam have sought a similar arrangement at the junction of Thadagam-Aanaikatti Road. “The waiting time at the signal is about 140 seconds. While the red signal is fixed at about 140 seconds, the time given to cross the junction is a mere 30 seconds. Due to this, not all vehicles can cross the junction despite waiting for nearly two and a half minutes. Many vehicles have to wait for another two minutes to cross the spot,” said Aakash Ravikumar, a motorist from Edayarpalayam.

Aakash suggested that officials implement the U-turn system at the junction considering the high number of vehicles at the spot.

Speaking to TNIE, Divisional Engineer of the State Highways Department (Road Safety) G Manuneethi said, “So far, we have removed 29 traffic signals across the city and replaced them with U-turn or a roundabout.

We already turned off the traffic signals, implemented a temporary roundabout at the Edayarpalayam junction and conducted a trial run for 3 days. Before we could have a full-fledged trial run, police removed the make-shift roundabout and turned on the signals citing traffic issues. Even after it was removed, we received demands from people to introduce a U-turn. If we get enough support from the police department and the public, we are ready to make the required changes at the junction.”

When inquired about it, S Ashok Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) told TNIE that he would immediately check the place soon and take steps to address the issue.