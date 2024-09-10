Prison officials warned against using inmates for domestic chores

PUDUKKOTTAI: “Prisoners should not be employed in the residences of prison officers for their household works,” said State Minister for Law, Courts, Prisons and Prevention of Corruption S Regupathy in Pudukkottai on Monday.

“On the receipt of a complaint action will be taken immediately against jail authorities involved in such acts,” the minister warned while referring to the case filed recently in this regard against DIG of Prisons, Vellore Range, and 13 other jail officials.

While addressing media persons, Regupathy also responded to the opposition’s demand for a white paper on industrial investments and Memoranda of Understanding.

“Releasing a white paper detailing investments and MoUs could inadvertently compromise the investments by alerting rival entities. Foundation stones are being laid for new projects and completed ones are being inaugurated. Given the transparency, there is no need for a white paper on industrial investments,” he explained.

Referring to Tamil Nadu governor’s concerns about the quality of education in the state, Regupathy suggested that the governor should be aware of the real situation without relying on external information.

Regupathy also dismissed any threat to the DMK from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam launched by actor Vijay. “The DMK has no reason to fear anyone. We can compete and work effectively if there is a strong opposition. We do not consider any other party as an enemy.”