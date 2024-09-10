Probe on 'spiritual' speaker Mahavishnu in schools to conclude today

CHENNAI: School education department officials on Monday said that the investigation into the incident where a ‘spiritual speaker’ delivered a controversial motivational talk at two government schools in Chennai will be completed by Tuesday.

Director of School Education S Kannappan, who is conducting the investigation, is expected to submit his report on Wednesday.

Videos of Mahavishnu, founder of the Paramporul Foundation, speaking at the schools in Ashok Nagar and Saidapet sparked outrage after they went viral on social media recently. The School Education Department has already transferred the headmasters of both schools.