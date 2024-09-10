Tamil Nadu elementary teachers to hold protest over pending demands

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Elementary Teachers Organisations-Joint Action Committee (TETO-JAC) has announced that it would boycott schools on Tuesday and stage protests outside Chief Education Officers’ (CEO) offices across the state, pressing for various demands, including the withdrawal of Government Order 243 and equal pay for secondary grade teachers.

The G.O. 243 states that the transfers and promotions would be made at the state level, which was previously done at the block level. The teachers are also demanding equal pay for equal work for secondary grade teachers and the reinstatement of the old pension scheme.

Members of the TETO-JAC have also announced that they would lay siege to the secretariat from September 29 to October 1 as part of their protests.

On Friday, the school education secretary and director conducted talks with TETO-JAC office bearers after which the department released a list of actions taken in response to their demands. However, the collective said that it was unsatisfied with the release.

Following a high-level state committee meeting on Sunday, TETO-JAC decided to conduct the protest as planned. “When the committee reviewed the four-page press release by the department, none of our main demands were addressed.

The assurances given were merely reiterations of promises made earlier. As a result, we are proceeding with the protest,” said a TETO-JAC office-bearer.