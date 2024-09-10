Tamil Nadu seals Madras Race Club, to take over land as per law

CHENNAI: Amid tension surrounding the sealing of the Madras Race Club (MRC) located at Guindy in Chennai on Monday following the termination of a 1945 lease agreement, the Tamil Nadu government informed the Madras High Court that due procedures of issuing notices to the club will be followed before proceeding on to taking possession of the land.

A posse of police personnel and revenue officials arrived at MRC on Monday morning and locked the premises. A notice was also put out, stating the land is under the control of the revenue department and trespassers will be prosecuted.

Advocate General (AG) P S Raman made the submission before a division bench of Justices S S Sundar and K Rajasekar when an urgent motion moved by MRC seeking to stall the eviction process came up for hearing on Monday.

The AG explained the state government has issued a G.O. only for “terminating the lease” and not for taking possession of the land. “Separate proceedings will be initiated by issuing notices to the club regarding termination of lease agreement and taking possession of the land,” he informed the court.

Senior counsel A L Somayaji, appearing for the club, submitted that the government has attempted in an “undemocratic manner” to take possession of the land without even hearing his client.