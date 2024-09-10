TN Assembly Speaker Appavu to appear in court on Friday over slander case

CHENNAI: The Additional Special Court for MP/MLA Cases on Monday issued a summons to Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu directing him to appear before the court on September 13 in connection with a defamation case filed by former MLA and AIADMK spokesperson Babu Murugavel.

The defamation case was filed alleging Appavu has brought disrepute to AIADMK by stating, in a public meeting, that forty MLAs of the party were ready to jump sides after the demise of J Jayalalithaa but MK Stalin, then leader of opposition had refused to accept the offer.

When the matter came up for hearing, the counsel for Babu said the Speaker had deliberately failed to appear before the court even after the court issued a summons.

But, Richardson Wilson, representing the Speaker, said he was ready to appear before the court as and when summoned. Subsequently, Judge G Jayavel directed for appearance on September 13.