1,524 Vinayagar idols installed across Chennai to be immersed on Sunday

CHENNAI: The Chennai City Police has issued instructions to Hindu outfits and organisations to follow all rules prescribed by the department during Vinayagar idol procession and immersion on September 15. A total of 16,500 police personnel and 2,000 home guards will be deployed as part of security arrangement.

According to a press note, a total of 1,524 idols have been installed across the city following the rules and regulations issued by the police. These idols, which will be immersed on September 15, should be taken in procession along 17 designated routes.

These routes will lead to four specific places allocated for immersion. They are Srinivasapuram in Foreshore Estate, Pazhkalai Nagar in Neelankarai, Kasimedu harbour and Thiruvottiyur (behind Popular Weigh Bridge).

Idols from places in and around Nungambakkam, Egmore, Perambur, Vyasarpadi, Sowcarpet, Triplicane, Mylapore, Saidapet should be taken for immersion to Srivasapuram; from Adyar, Guindy, Adambakkam and surrounding areas to Pazhakalai Nagar; from Mint Street, Washermenpet, Royapuram, Tondiarpet, RK Nagar and nearby areas to Kasimedu; and to Thiruvottiyur for places in and around the area.

Fire engines, ambulances, motor boats and trained volunteers will be deployed to prevent untoward incidents. Temporary watch towers will be set up and intensive patrolling carried out using all-terrain vehicles.