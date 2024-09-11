Atlas Moth spotted in Kalvarayan Hills in Kallakurichi

KALLAKURICHI: Atlas moth (Attacus atlas), one of the largest moths in terms of wing surface area and wingspan, was spotted in the Kalvarayan Hills in Kallakurichi district by an environmentalist during a nature walk on Saturday. The environmentalist, Keerthi Selvaraj, photographed the moth and shared the image with the Pondicherry Butterfly Association; experts there confirmed it as an Atlas moth.

Though the moth has been sighted in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts, this is the first sighting in Kalvarayan Hills, according to environmentalist sources. “This sighting is a reminder of the rich biodiversity of the Kalvarayan Hills,” said Keerthi, the founder of Kuyili (Hope for Birds) -- an environmental conservation organisation based in Kallakurichi.

“Despite its size, the moth is not easy to spot as it ventures out in the night,” she added. Kuyili continues to spread awareness about biodiversity through photography exhibitions and lectures.

A senior forest department official from the district said, “We have already proposed a butterfly watch programme in the Kalvarayan Hills, similar to animal and bird censuses.”

Vivek Chandran, a researcher from Thrissur in Kerala, said, “This moth is generally called the Srilankan Atlas Moth. It is usually seen in the Western Ghats, and recently it has been spotted in the Eastern Ghats too.” He said the moths become active only for a few hours after midnight and before dawn. “Extreme daylight is unbearable for their eyes. During the day, the moths rest motionless, as if they are dead,” he added.