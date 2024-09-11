Bus service cancelled, tribal kids trek 6 km daily to Tiruchy school

TIRUCHY: For over 50 children hailing from the tribal communities in Perumparappu and Periyachitoor villages of Thenpuranadu panchayat, commute to the government higher secondary school at Sengattupatti in Pachamalai where they study entails a near six-kilometre trek every day for the past five months.

While a reduction in the number of government buses in the route led to the situation, villagers point out that the roads – the very reason cited for suspension of TNSTC services – have since been repaired, improving motoring conditions.

They hence seek immediate restoration of services, lest the 12-kilometre trek, exposed to the elements, makes their tired children to drop out of school. Villagers point out that the children have been left with few options but to walk to school since the government bus plying between Uppiliyapuram and Solamaathi and reaching the villages by 8.30 am daily was suspended.

"This may lead to a high dropout rate as many students are hesitant to walk such a long distance, especially during late evening hours when they return home," said P Selvaraj of Perumparappu. Mentioning there now existing only a single government bus service through Perumparappu and Periya Chittoor villages arriving from Sengatupatti at 10.30 am, Selvaraj said, “We demand bus service thrice a day."

While villagers said the transport authorities, citing the poor condition of the roads, cancelled the bus services five months ago, they demand their resumption as the “roads are now fit for running them.” K Thangarasu, another resident of Perumparappu, said,

"We had taken a video when it rained recently and sent it to the authorities concerned to show how hard is for our kids to walk so long. Some complaining of leg pain hesitate to go to school. If this continues some of our children might drop out.

All the students here are truly studious." Echoing the villagers on the difficulties faced by the children, the school administration revealed plans of submitting a formal representation to both TNSTC and the district education office seeking redressal of the grievances. Meanwhile, TNSTC officials assured necessary steps to explore possibilities of restoring the bus services.