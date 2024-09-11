Man charred to death as car rams wall, catches fire near Karamadai in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A 25-year-old man was charred to death inside his car after he lost control and rammed an electricity pole and a wall of a house near Karamadai on Monday night. The deceased was identified as S Naveen of Ilupapalayam near Sirumugai.

Police said Naveen owned a paint shop in Mettupalayam and was returning from Erode on Monday night. When he was near the Puliyamaram bus stop on Annur-Mettupalayam Road, he lost control of the car and rammed the parapet of the bridge and an EB post.

In the impact, the car overturned, fell into a ditch and burst into flames. Naveen was trapped in the driver’s seat and charred to death. Personnel from the fire and rescue services reached the place and doused the fire. Karamadai Police retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem examination to Mettupalayam GH.