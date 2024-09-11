PM Modi to inaugurate new Pamban bridge on October 2

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the newly-constructed Pamban sea bridge, connecting Mandapam and Rameswaram, on October 2. The event will mark the resumption of train services to Rameswaram after a 22-month break. During his visit to the state, the prime minister will also unveil several projects at Chennai airport and other locations, as per official reports.

The new railway bridge, spanning 2.05 kilometres across the Palk Strait in the Bay of Bengal, links Rameswaram Island to the mainland. Official sources said the new bridge is the country’s first vertical lift railway sea bridge and designed to accommodate high-speed trains. The bridge was constructed by the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), the engineering arm of Indian Railways, at a cost of `535 crore.

According to official documents, the bridge consists of 100 spans, each 18.3 meters long, with one 63-metre navigational span. This navigational span is 3 metres higher than the manually operated double-leaf bascule section of the old bridge, allowing ships and barges to pass through. The new bridge offers 22 metres of air clearance above sea level, compared to 19 metres on the older structure, reducing the risk of collisions and structural damage.