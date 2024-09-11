Samsung workers’ indefinite strike continues as talks end in deadlock

CHENNAI: Operations at Samsung Electronics in Sriperumbudur has been disrupted for the second day with hundreds of workers going on an indefinite stir from Monday seeking higher wages, better working hours and recognition of a workers’ union affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

E Muthukumar, president of the union, said the conciliatory talks failed as the company refused to hold talks with the union and instead advised to withdraw the strike.

According to a company spokesperson, the firm is ensuring that there is no disruption to the consumers.

The plant is the smaller of the two factories Samsung has in India. Half of daily production was hit after the workers went on strike. Sources said that company has a strength of more than 1,700 employees.

Reacting to a query on the stir, Samsung said, the welfare of the employees is the top priority. “We will also ensure that there is no disruption to our consumers.”

State Labour secretary K Veera Raghava Rao told TNIE the deputy commissioner of labour department is holding a conciliatory meeting with the workers, the union and the management as per the Industrial Disputes Act. “We had several meetings and the process is going on,” he said.