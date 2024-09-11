TN preserving its linguistic heritage with 2-language formula, says Anbil

CHENNAI: Responding to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan questioning the state’s stance on the National Education Policy (NEP), School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said Tamil Nadu is committed to preserving its linguistic heritage through its two-language policy deeply rooted in historical movements of 1930s and 1960s.

He said the state stands opposed to NEP’s specific elements like the three-language formula and curriculum changes but has implemented many of its acceptable aspects through its own initiatives.

Pradhan had questioned Tamil Nadu’s dedication to educating students in their mother tongue, including conducting examinations and producing textbooks in regional languages, as advocated by the NEP 2020, in response to CM MK Stalin’s tweet questioning the central government over non-release of funds for Samagra Shiksha scheme to states that have not adopted NEP.

In response, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, in his X post on Tuesday, said Tamil Nadu embraces Tamil as a pillar of its identity while also ensuring that future generations are equipped with proficiency in English. Stalin has consistently requested the union government to hold competitive exams in Tamil to ensure level playing field and familiarity with local language in recruitment, he added.

He said the state’s policies already reflect holistic and inclusive principles through programmes like the CM’s Breakfast scheme, Puthumai Penn, Naan Mudhalvan, Illam Thedi Kalvi, Tamil Puthalvan and Ennum Ezhuthum.

“Linking the release of ‘Samagra Shiksha’ funds to NEP compliance infringes upon the state’s constitutional autonomy in education,” he said, urging the centre to release pending funds without conditions.