Toddler drowns in 10-foot-deep water tank at house in Vaniyambadi

TIRUPATTUR: A two-and-a-half-year-old boy drowned in a water tank at his house in Netaji Nagar in Vaniyambadi around 6.45 am on Tuesday. The Vaniyambadi Town Police said the boy, M Sarveshwaran, was the son of mason V Manikandan (34) and M Tamilarasi (30).

On Tuesday morning, Tamilarasi fetched water from the tank inside the bathroom and absent-mindedly left the tank open, unaware of her son's proximity. Sarveshwaran accidentally fell into the 10-foot-deep tank and drowned, said the police.

Tamilarasi and her two daughters found the body inside the water tank. The police registered a case and sent the body to Vaniyambadi Government Hospital for postmortem examination. Further investigation is under way.