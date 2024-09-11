Udhayanidhi hands over Kalaignar sports kits worth Rs 5 crore

SIVAGANGA: After VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan invited all parties, including the AIADMK, to participate in the total prohibition conference in Kallakurichi, Sports Development and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said it is the organiser’s choice and the AIADMK must take a call on whether it wishes to attend the meeting or not.

The minister also held review meetings on various government schemes and projects in Sivaganga district.

Later, addressing a gathering in Karaikudi after handing out Kalaignar sports kits worth Rs 5.03 crore to beneficiaries in Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts, he said the state has sent six para-athletes for the Paralympics, of which four brought laurels and will be awarded by CM MK Stalin.