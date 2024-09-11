Udhayanidhi hands over Kalaignar sports kits worth Rs 5 crore

SIVAGANGA: After VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan invited all parties, including the AIADMK, to participate in the total prohibition conference in Kallakurichi, Sports Development and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said it is the organiser’s choice and the AIADMK must take a call on whether it wishes to attend the meeting or not.
The minister also held review meetings on various government schemes and projects in Sivaganga district.
Later, addressing a gathering in Karaikudi after handing out Kalaignar sports kits worth Rs 5.03 crore to beneficiaries in Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts, he said the state has sent six para-athletes for the Paralympics, of which four brought laurels and will be awarded by CM MK Stalin.
After inaugurating the district-level CM Trophy competition in Sivaganga, Udhayanidhi said students should cultivate the habit of participating in sports events. The total winning prize of individual and group games has been increased to Rs 37 crore this year. Around 11.56 lakh students registered for the games this year.
Udhayanidhi also issued welfare assistance worth Rs 34.96 crore to 1,607 beneficiaries. Minister KR Periakaruppan, Additional Chief Secretary Atulya Misra, Collector Asha Ajith, Chief Executive Officer/ Member Secretary of Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu J Meghanatha Reddy, MLAs S Mangudi and A Tamilarasi, SP Dongare Pravin Umesh and others were present.
Meanwhile, a video of school students carrying poles on their shoulders, allegedly for the DMK function, went viral on social media. A senior official from the district administration said Collector Asha Ajith conducted an inquiry and found that it was not related to the event, and also sought a report from the authorities.