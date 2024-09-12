6K cops deployed in Paramakudi for Immanuel Sekaran’s death anniversary

RAMANATHAPURAM: Freedom fighter and civil rights activist Immanuel Sekaran was remembered on his 67th death anniversary in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday. Various political leaders and the public paid homage at his memorial at Paramakudi.

On behalf of the government, Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin accompanied by ministers P Moorthy, KR Periakaruppan and others paid their respects. Former CM O Panneerselvam, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, AIADMK leader RB Udhayakumar and TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai Puthiya Thamilagam party leader K Krishnasamy paid respects to the freedom fighter.

To maintain law and order, over 6,000 police personnel were deployed in and around Paramakudi. Tasmac shops were closed in Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanat­hapuram.

When Puthiya Thamilagam party leader K Krishnasamy along with his son paid respects, party cadee attempted to join the two leaders.

However, a few cadre of Devendrakula Pannattu Kazhagam shoved him aside, leading to a tussle among both party members.

Selvaperunthagai alleged security was not properly arranged for the leaders visiting Paramakudi. “I was not given any sort of security. However, proper arrangements were made in Madurai and Sivaganga.”

He added that many leaders decided to attend the event, expecting proper security arrangements at the venue.

While talking about the VCK conference, former CM O Panneerselvam said, “General invitations are sent by the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and not as individual invitations by the party chief Thol Thirumavalavan.”

He added that he would consider attending the conference after discussions. NTK leader Seeman said,”We do not know how effective the VCK anti-liquor conference will be because Thirumavalavan is hosting the anti-liquor conference while his alliance party is selling the liquor.”

He asked the public to give him a chance to rule the state. AIADMK leader R B Udhyakumar said, “Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin’s suspension of officials in Madurai was clearly wrong. They could have been asked for an explanation and let off with a warning.”