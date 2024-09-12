Agriculture department introduces cashless transactions in Dharmapuri extension centres

DHARMAPURI: The Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare recently introduced cashless transactions in all agriculture extension centres of Dharmapuri district. Farmers welcomed the decision and said it would reduce the processing time.

The district has over 2.10 lakh farmers with over 1.90 lakh undertaking small-scale cultivation for daily livelihood. To cater to their needs, eight Agriculture Extension Centres have been set up in the district. Farmers visit these centres for purchase of fertilisers, supplements and subsidy schemes. With the extension centres announcing cashless transactions could also be undertaken, farmers get immediate benefits.

Speaking to TNIE, Joint Director of Agriculture V Gunasekaran said, “In the first phase, we have provided all eight Agriculture Extension Centres with Point Of Sale (POS) machines. Here people can use credit or debit cards and mobile payment applications. As these machines are directly linked to the department’s primary account, the processing time would be reduced. Further, direct entry would be made in our portal and ease the internal accounting process.”

Gunasekaran added, “While cashless transactions are introduced, it does not mean we would not accept physical payment.”

District secretary of the Tamil Nadu Agriculturist Labourers Association, J Prathapan said, “This payment method would regulate the billing problems and reduce processing errors. But it must be noted that not all farmers have access to smartphones.”

A farmer P Nagarajan from Dharmapuri said, “Digital transactions have become common even in rural parts of Dharmapuri. So it is not surprising that the agriculture department is taking this initiative. However, it should be introduced in the sub centres also.”