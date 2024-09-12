CM Stalin meets Ford executives, urges them to restart Maraimalai Nagar plant operations

CHENNAI: The state government has urged Ford Motor Company to revive its three-decade partnership with Tamil Nadu by restarting operations at the Marimalai Nagar plant in Chennai.

During the meeting with senior executives of the company, Stalin, who is on a fortnight-long visit to the United states, also urged Ford to expand its Global Technology Centre in Chennai. He was interacting with Ford’s International Market Group president Kay Hart, vice president (International Government Affairs) Matthew Kotlowski, Ford India Director (Government Affairs) Dr Sripath Pat and other senior officials in Chicago.

The chief minister later posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “Had a very engaging discussion with the team from Ford Motors! Explored the feasibility of renewing Ford’s three-decade partnership with Tamil Nadu, to again make in Tamil Nadu for the world!”

The meeting with the chief minister follows discussions the company executives had with officials from the Industries department earlier in the state.

The company had shut down the Maraimalai Nagar plant in July 2022 and left India due to losses and slowdown that had gripped the passenger vehicle market after Covid-19.

Ford is also planning to create 2,500-3,000 additional jobs over the next three years by expanding the Global Technology Centre in Chennai. When TNIE contacted Ford India spokesperson over whether the Maraimalai plant would restart operations, he said, “We continue to explore suitable alternatives for the Chennai plant and have nothing further to add at this stage.”