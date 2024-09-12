CM Stalin meets Ford executives, urges them to restart Maraimalai Nagar plant operations

CHENNAI: The state government has urged Ford Motor Company to revive its three-decade partnership with Tamil Nadu by restarting operations at the Marimalai Nagar plant in Chennai.
During the meeting with senior executives of the company, Stalin, who is on a fortnight-long visit to the United states, also urged Ford to expand its Global Technology Centre in Chennai. He was interacting with Ford’s International Market Group president Kay Hart, vice president (International Government Affairs) Matthew Kotlowski, Ford India Director (Government Affairs) Dr Sripath Pat and other senior officials in Chicago.
The chief minister later posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “Had a very engaging discussion with the team from Ford Motors! Explored the feasibility of renewing Ford’s three-decade partnership with Tamil Nadu, to again make in Tamil Nadu for the world!”
The meeting with the chief minister follows discussions the company executives had with officials from the Industries department earlier in the state.
The company had shut down the Maraimalai Nagar plant in July 2022 and left India due to losses and slowdown that had gripped the passenger vehicle market after Covid-19.
Ford is also planning to create 2,500-3,000 additional jobs over the next three years by expanding the Global Technology Centre in Chennai. When TNIE contacted Ford India spokesperson over whether the Maraimalai plant would restart operations, he said, “We continue to explore suitable alternatives for the Chennai plant and have nothing further to add at this stage.”
Meanwhile, Stalin also extended an invitation to the senior executives of IT Serve Alliance, a major consortium of IT service companies for small and medium businesses in the United States, to make new investments in Tamil Nadu. IT Serve Alliance is operating with 2,400 member companies across 23 states of the US.
The chief Minister met with IT Serve Alliance’s national president, Jagadish Mosali, directors Siv Moopanar, Samp Moova, Chicago wing president Satish Yalamanchili and other senior officials, requesting them to make new investments in Tamil Nadu to provide employment opportunities for skilled youth.
Deals worth Rs 70 billion inked
During this visit to the United States along with Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, agreements worth Rs 70.16 billion were signed with 16 leading global companies in San Francisco and Chicago, and invitations were extended to senior executives of various top global companies to invest in Tamil Nadu.