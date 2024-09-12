Demand to make Podanur as second railway terminus gains momentum

COIMBATORE: With Podanur Railway Station getting a facelift under the Non-Suburban Station (NSG) Category from 5 to 4, passengers hope the station would get more trains and facility would improve further.

N Subramanian general secretary of Podanur Train Users Association, said “After a decade, the station has been improved in the NSG category based on the passenger usage and revenue.

The station would get a pit line, stabbling line, and maintenance shed soon, and passenger amenities improvement works were in progress under the Amrit Bharat Railway State scheme.

Podanur should be announced as the second terminus after Coimbatore Junction which would decongest Coimbatore. In 2023-24, 5,12,005 passengers travelled from Podanur station and the station generated revenue of Rs 10.42 cr.”

Mohammed Shakier, president of the association, said they are in a happy as their continued efforts since 2018 to improve facilities at the station have borne fruit.

Coimbatore is the third highest revenue generating station for Southern Railway. It generated Rs 345 crore through ticket sales last financial year, as per data released by the railway board on Tuesday.

Pointing to this, train enthusiasts said more trains should be operated from Coimbatore. J Sathish, Director of Kongu Global Forum, “ While Salem Junction has six platforms and handles 211 trains, Tirupur has two platforms and handles 156 trains, whereas Coimbatore Junction has 6 platforms and handles only 150 trains. “