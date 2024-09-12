Elephant corridor study will be completed soon, says Forest Minister M Mathiventhan

COIMBATORE: Forest Minister M Mathiventhan on Wednesday said the study to identify elephant corridors in the state will be completed soon. He said this while addressing media after paying floral tribute to the forest staff who died while on duty, as part of National Forest Martyrs Day at the Tamil Nadu Forest Academy (TNFA) on Wednesday.

“With the help of experts, we are in the process of identifying elephant corridors. We are checking if there are encroachments or if elephants are using the same pathway or they are being diverted, and the reasons for diversion,” Mathiventhan said.

Further, the minister said steps will be taken to increase uniform allowance of Rs 2,500 and risk allowance of Rs 800 to forest department personnel after discussing it with the chief minister. Responding to a query about allegations that forest department is refusing permission to tar Kurumalai Road in Udumalai forest range despite a G.O. being passed, the minister said he would look into the issue.

The minister further said tipplers would be sensitised not to throw empty liquor bottles and garbage in forest areas, like Anakatti, across the state. The minister also said he will investigate and take action against illegal resorts, if any, in Anaikatti.