Internal inquiry ordered after rape survivor's statement leaked online

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) has ordered an internal inquiry to probe the leak of audio clips recorded when a 10-year-old rape survivor was giving her statement to the investigating officer. The statement pertains to a Pocso Act case filed at Anna Nagar All Women Police Station (AWPS) on August 30.

The audio file has been circulating on social media since about four days ago. Since the Pocso Act mandates that the identity of the survivor must be protected from the public and media, the leak of the audio clip is in violation of the law.

A senior GCP official said that the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anna Nagar, will be conducting the inquiry. “It was an internal document of the police. How it went outside the police circle will be the subject matter of the inquiry,” the official said.

The investigation charge was recently handed over to Koyambedu AWPS inspector after the victim’s parents alleged that the previous investigating officer, Anna Nagar inspector Raji, assaulted them.

The GCP has officially denied the allegation of assault. The Madras High Court had also taken cognizance of the case.