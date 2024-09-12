Junking predicate offence FIR on technicality won’t kill PMLA case: Madras HC

CHENNAI: In a significant judgment that may have implications for a slew of money-laundering cases, the Madras High Court has ruled that mere quashing of the predicate offence FIR on technical or procedural grounds cannot make the money-laundering case, Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), liable to be quashed.

The judgment was delivered recently by a division bench of justices SM Subramaniam and V Sivagnanam while dismissing the petitions filed by Vijayraj Surana and others of the Surana Group of Companies. The petitioners had prayed for the quashing of the ECIR registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) citing the quashing of the predicate offence FIR registered by the CBI by the Karnataka High Court.

The CBI and the Serious Frauds Investigation Office (SFIO) registered separate cases against the Surana Group of Companies on the charge of siphoning of Rs 3,986 crore of loans availed from PSU banks.

The Madras HC bench, while dismissing the petitions, noted that the predicate offence FIR was quashed on the “technical / procedural ground” that a similar FIR was already registered by the SFIO and not on substantive grounds of merits of the case. It noted that the offence under Section 447 of the Companies Act, 2013, a scheduled offence, is still pending and not quashed.

The bench said ECIR is born from FIR, but once the ECIR is born, the umbilical cord that connects the ECIR with FIR loses its relevance and the ECIR becomes an independent document in itself.