Juvenile, two kids detained as boy brings sickle to school

TIRUNELVELI: An SSLC student was apprehended by the Thalaiyoothu police for allegedly bringing a sickle to his school to threaten a classmate on Wednesday. According to sources, the boy is the student of a government-aided school at Thalaiyoothu near Tirunelveli.

“The boy and one of his classmates often fought with each other in the classroom. On Tuesday, his classmate allegedly attacked him. Irked by this, he brought a sickle to the school and his fellow students informed their teacher about the matter. Following this, the headmaster conducted a detailed inquiry with the student and the classmate about the issue, and alerted the police,” sources said.

Thalaiyoothu police took both the boys to the station and also called their parents there.

“Both of the students filed a complaint against each other with the police. After interrogation, the police apprehended the student who brought the sickle to the school, his classmate and another juvenile who helped the student to get the sickle. All three of them were apprehended and lodged in a government home after being produced before the Juvenile Justice Board,” sources added.

Last month, three government school students in Nanguneri were apprehended by the police for bringing a knife to stab their teacher over granting low marks in exam.