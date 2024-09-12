Survey: 20 per cent of Tamil Nadu kids addicted to online games

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority (TNOGA) Chairman Mohammed Nasimuddin on Wednesday said around 20% of students in the state seem to be addicted to online games, according to the preliminary analysis of a survey conducted by the authority.

Speaking at a function to launch an awareness campaign on the ill-effects of online games and gambling, Nasimuddin said the preliminary analysis has shown that online game addiction among students could be much more serious than what was reported in the Justice K Chandru committee that studied the issue.

He said a clearer picture will emerge once the analysis of the data obtained from this survey, conducted to study the intensity of online game addiction among students, is over. “In this survey, direct responses from around 2 lakh students have been enumerated. It was done in collaboration with the school education and higher education departments,” he said.

The TNOGA chairman urged the parents to monitor the behaviour of their children and to have friendly conversations with them to help them come out of the addiction. He said in the coming days, interactions with school and college students about the evils of online games would take place in key towns like Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchy.