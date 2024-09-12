Tamil Nadu police reveal Rs 10,188 crore cyber scam network in Southeast Asia

CHENNAI: Cyber scamsters operating out of Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia siphoned Rs 10,188 crore from India between January 2023 and February 2024, the Tamil Nadu police stated in an official release on Thursday, based on a report from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).
Detailing the modus operandi of ‘cyber slavery’, the release stated that people from India, including Tamil Nadu, were taken to these countries on tourist visas and detained in wire-fenced scam compounds. They were then forced to commit cyber frauds such as FedEx scams, investment scams, illegal lending apps, matrimonial scams, and romantic frauds.
The victims' passports were forcibly confiscated, and they were subjected to cruelty such as physical abuse, torture, and electric shocks if they refused to work. Ransoms were demanded for their release, enabling the victims to return to their home country. However, a few victims managed to escape from these scam compounds, and the Indian Embassy in the concerned Southeast Asian countries arranged travel documents for their return.
The Tamil Nadu police have taken action against this cyber slavery and collected details of 1,285 people who have yet to return to the state after travelling to these countries. This information was shared by I4C after a meeting with agencies from all states.
Of the 1,285 individuals, 1,155 had travelled for reasons unrelated to cyber fraud, such as education or employment. 246 have returned and did not file any complaints as they were engaged in other activities. The authorities are currently tracing 114 individuals from the list, the release said.
Following an enquiry by CB-CID, nine cases have been registered across Tamil Nadu in Salem, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Madurai, Ariyalur, Madurai City, and Virudhunagar CBCID units under the Human Trafficking and Indian Emigration Acts. During the investigation, 10 illegal recruiting agencies were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.
The victims reported being detained in heavily guarded scam compounds, where their passports and mobile phones were confiscated, and they were forced to commit online scams. They were subjected to physical abuse, electric shocks, starvation, and other cruelties. The Tamil Nadu police also confirmed that the victims were not paid their promised salaries and were fined, with penalties deducted from their wages.
The investigation further revealed that, in addition to human trafficking, the fraudsters smuggled pre-activated SIM cards and active bank accounts in the names of ordinary citizens to carry out scams in Cambodia and Laos. The scamsters used Indian bank accounts for layering scam money, which was later converted into cryptocurrency and transferred to their home countries.
In response, the Tamil Nadu Police have planned intensive awareness campaigns targeting vulnerable sections of the public, such as school and college students, HR managers of IT companies, computer training and coaching institutes, and rural villagers, to prevent cyber slavery and protect genuine job seekers abroad.
Awareness posters, short films, and reels have already been uploaded to their social media platforms to educate the public, especially young people seeking overseas job opportunities. IT professionals and young people looking for employment abroad have been urged to avoid job offers from illegal recruiting agencies, verify the nature of job offers, and consider the economic implications of engaging in such activities. These scams not only deprive individuals of their hard-earned money but also put mostly poor victims in danger.
The Tamil Nadu police also provided contact information for those who wish to share inputs to help prevent cyber crimes:
SP NRI Cell (DGP Office): 9498654347
Helpline numbers of the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils:
18003093793 (for relatives in India)
8069009901 (for victims abroad)
8069009900 (missed call)