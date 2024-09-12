Tamil Nadu police reveal Rs 10,188 crore cyber scam network in Southeast Asia

CHENNAI: Cyber scamsters operating out of Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia siphoned Rs 10,188 crore from India between January 2023 and February 2024, the Tamil Nadu police stated in an official release on Thursday, based on a report from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).

Detailing the modus operandi of ‘cyber slavery’, the release stated that people from India, including Tamil Nadu, were taken to these countries on tourist visas and detained in wire-fenced scam compounds. They were then forced to commit cyber frauds such as FedEx scams, investment scams, illegal lending apps, matrimonial scams, and romantic frauds.

The victims' passports were forcibly confiscated, and they were subjected to cruelty such as physical abuse, torture, and electric shocks if they refused to work. Ransoms were demanded for their release, enabling the victims to return to their home country. However, a few victims managed to escape from these scam compounds, and the Indian Embassy in the concerned Southeast Asian countries arranged travel documents for their return.

The Tamil Nadu police have taken action against this cyber slavery and collected details of 1,285 people who have yet to return to the state after travelling to these countries. This information was shared by I4C after a meeting with agencies from all states.

Of the 1,285 individuals, 1,155 had travelled for reasons unrelated to cyber fraud, such as education or employment. 246 have returned and did not file any complaints as they were engaged in other activities. The authorities are currently tracing 114 individuals from the list, the release said.