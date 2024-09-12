Three-year-old steps out to relieve herself due to lack of toilet in anganwadi, run over by van

KRISHNAGIRI: A three-year-old girl, who stepped out of an anganwadi at Vanamangalam village near Thalli in Krishnagiri district allegedly to relieve herself, was hit by a tempo van and died on the way to hospital on Tuesday.
According to sources, a woman staffer who was manning the centre at the time had left for her home for lunch leaving the children on their own.
Anganwadi centres typically have children who are less than five years old. At least 25 children are enrolled at the Vanamangalam anganwadi. The anganwadi toilet was in disrepair for some time, sources said.
On Tuesday afternoon, M Sasikala of Vanamangalam village had stepped out of the centre along with three other children. A load vehicle driven by B Munikrishnan (30) of Denkanikottai, which was crossing the spot, mowed down the child.
Onlookers rushed her to a private hospital in Hosur, but Sasikala was declared dead on arrival. Sasikala’s father N Madhu (30) is a daily-wage labourer, and she was the only child of her parents.
Krishnagiri Collector Sarayu suspended anganwadi supervisor Parimalam and worker Varalakshmi late on Tuesday. Enraged over the death, over 50 villagers of Vanamangalam staged a protest in front of the Hosur sub-collector office on Wednesday.
Build compound wall around primary school, demand protesters
The protesters demanded government job for the child’s parents, basic amenities at the anganwadi centre, construction of a compound wall around the panchayat union primary school where the anganwadi centre is located, and burial ground facility.
The people withdrew their protest after four hours after Hosur sub-collector RA Priyanga promised action on their demands. The people also demanded action against Thalli block development officer and a special sub-inspector of Thalli police station for delay in action.
A District Rural Development Agency official told TNIE, “A proposal has already been sent to construct the compound wall. There is a toilet in the anganwadi centre, but it is not in use. A proposal will be sent to build a new toilet.”
Krishnagiri Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) project officer Jayanthi said, “At the time of the incident, anganwadi worker had gone home allegedly for lunch. The existing toilet at the centre was in disrepair.” Police sources said driver B Munikrishnan was arrested on Wednesday and he will be sent to remand.