Three-year-old steps out to relieve herself due to lack of toilet in anganwadi, run over by van

KRISHNAGIRI: A three-year-old girl, who stepped out of an anganwadi at Vanamangalam village near Thalli in Krishnagiri district allegedly to relieve herself, was hit by a tempo van and died on the way to hospital on Tuesday.

According to sources, a woman staffer who was manning the centre at the time had left for her home for lunch leaving the children on their own.

Anganwadi centres typically have children who are less than five years old. At least 25 children are enrolled at the Vanamangalam anganwadi. The anganwadi toilet was in disrepair for some time, sources said.

On Tuesday afternoon, M Sasikala of Vanamangalam village had stepped out of the centre along with three other children. A load vehicle driven by B Munikrishnan (30) of Denkanikottai, which was crossing the spot, mowed down the child.

Onlookers rushed her to a private hospital in Hosur, but Sasikala was declared dead on arrival. Sasikala’s father N Madhu (30) is a daily-wage labourer, and she was the only child of her parents.

Krishnagiri Collector Sarayu suspended anganwadi supervisor Parimalam and worker Varalakshmi late on Tuesday. Enraged over the death, over 50 villagers of Vanamangalam staged a protest in front of the Hosur sub-collector office on Wednesday.