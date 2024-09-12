TN Highways Minister E V Velu asks officials to expedite road work

CHENNAI: State Highways Minister E V Velu has instructed officials to expedite the six-lane expansion of the East Coast Road from Thiruvanmiyur to Akkarai.

During a review meeting at the Secretariat on Wednesday, Velu also urged the officials to finish the metro water works, which includes shifting and laying a 270-metre pipeline for underground drainage in Kottivakkam.

Of the 11 km Thiruvanmiyur-Akkarai road length, land acquisition for about 2.7 km is still pending. The minister instructed the officials to coordinate with highway officials when using machinery to dig the road. He also directed revenue officials to release payments to landowners whose land had been acquired.