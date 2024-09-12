Refrigerator explosion at women's hostel in Madurai claims two lives, injures three

MADURAI: Two women were killed, and three others suffered minor injuries and suffocation in a fire accident at a working women's hostel near Periyar Bus Stand in Madurai early Thursday morning.

The deceased women were identified as Pramila Chowdhury (50) and Saranya (22). The fire broke out at Vishaka Women's Hostel due to a refrigerator blast.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 4.30 am when around 40 women were sleeping. Five women including the deceased suffered suffocation as they were sleeping near the refrigerator during the blast.

The fire and rescue service personnel rushed to the spot, safely evacuated the remaining women, and controlled the fire before it spread to other areas.

The deceased women were shifted to government rajaji hospital while the three others were receiving treatment at a private hospital in the city. The city police have launched an investigation.